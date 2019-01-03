ALTON – Ashtyn Lyric Telford became the first baby born in Alton in 2019 when she arrived at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Ashtyn, 18.5 inches long and 7 lbs., 8 oz., is the daughter of Justyn and Ashley Telford of Godfrey, Ill. Justyn works for Morrison’s Food and Nutrition at AMH. Ashley said that Ashtyn was due on Friday the 4th, but she was delivered by Dr. Jamie Hardman shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

Ashley said babies are a blessing any day of the year, not just the first day.

“Ashtyn could have been born the first day or middle of the year, I would have had the same feeling,” she said. “I was surprised she was the first baby born of the year at Alton Memorial Hospital. For the rest of my life, now I will remember this New Year’s Day. We will plan both a New Year’s Eve and my daughter’s birthday party for next year.”

Ashley said she went to bed on New Year’s Eve with no indication that soon she would be in labor with her baby. This is Ashley’s first daughter.

Ashley commended the AMH staff and her doctors for the perfect delivery.

“The entire AMH staff is wonderful and that goes for every single person in every department I have encountered,” she said. Ashley added the Justyn, the baby’s father is “the best” and so supportive.

Ashtyn is the third child for the Telfords. Their sons are 15-year-old Jaylen and 9-year-old Jordyn.

