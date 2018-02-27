ALTON - If your brain is packed with a lot of otherwise useless information – and if you have a few friends with similar skills -- Alton Memorial Hospital is looking for your help.

AMH is holding a trivia night at 7 p.m. Friday, March 23, at the Wood River Moose Lodge, 730 Wesley Drive in Wood River. All proceeds from the fun-filled evening will benefit the Vera Bock Diabetes Fund. The fund, administered through the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation, provides resources and education for people in the River Bend living with diabetes.

Article continues after sponsor message

Admission to the trivia night is $20 per person for tables of up to 10 people. To reserve your space or for more information, call 618-463-7526. Checks should be made payable to the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation.

The evening will include 10 rounds of trivia, a cash bar, food available for purchase (you are also welcome to bring your own food), raffle baskets, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Doors open at 6 p.m.

More like this: