ALTON, IL – The Alton Memorial Hospital Heart Walk team is holding a trivia night at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall, 1713 Stamper Lane in Godfrey. All proceeds from the fun-filled evening will benefit the American Heart Association’s 2019 Heart Walk.

Soda will be provided and there will be a cash bar. Absolutely no beverages can be brought in from the outside, but teams are encouraged to bring their own food and snacks. There will be a 50/50 drawing, door prizes and a silent auction. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Admission is $15 per person for tables of up to 10 people. To reserve your table, call Mary Mulrean at 618-463-7345 or e-mail mary.mulrean@bjc.org. Checks should be made payable to the American Heart Association.

