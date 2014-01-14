If your brain is packed with a lot of otherwise useless information and you want to show that off while helping a good cause, Alton Memorial Hospital is looking for your help.

AMH is holding a trivia night at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall, 1713 Stamper Lane in Godfrey. All proceeds from the fun-filled evening will benefit the Vera Bock Diabetes Fund. The fund provides resources and education for people in the River Bend living with diabetes.

Soda and popcorn will be provided and there will be a cash bar. Absolutely no beverages can be brought in from the outside, but teams are encouraged to bring their own food and snacks. There will be a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. Also planned is a silent auction.

Admission is $15 per person for tables of five to 10 people. To reserve your space, call 618-463-7526. Checks should be made payable to the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation.

“There’s nothing better than a fun night out while also raising money for a great cause,” says Dave Whaley, senior coordinator of Public Relations at AMH, who draws up the questions and serves as emcee.

Whaley is from the Baby Boomer generation, which could be a hint for some of the questions related to sports, pop culture and history in general, he says. But there will also be some questions for a younger audience.

“The middle of winter is a great time for trivia nights,” he says. “People can get cabin fever, particularly this winter, but this is a chance to get out on a Saturday evening and have a lot of fun. There are so many people who have been touched by diabetes -- whether it’s themselves, a family member or a friend. We encourage all of them to reserve a table for the evening and have a great time while raising money for this excellent cause.”

