Nothing Trivial in This Pursuit

ALTON - If your brain is packed with a lot of otherwise useless information – and if you have a few friends with similar skills -- Alton Memorial Hospital is looking for your help.

AMH is holding a trivia night at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21, at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall, 1713 Stamper Lane in Godfrey. All proceeds from the fun-filled evening will benefit the Vera Bock Diabetes Fund. The fund provides resources and education for people in the River Bend living with diabetes.

Admission is $15 per person for tables of up to 10 people. To reserve your space, call 618-463-7526. Checks should be made payable to the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation.

Soda and popcorn will be provided and there will be a cash bar. Absolutely no beverages can be brought in from the outside, but teams are encouraged to bring their own food and snacks. There will be a 50/50 drawing and door prizes.

“There’s nothing better than a fun night out while also raising money for a great cause,” says Dave Whaley, senior coordinator of Public Relations at AMH, who draws up the questions and serves as emcee. “The St. Louis area is known for popularizing trivia nights, and I just think it’s a great way to spend a winter evening. I know a lot of people don’t think they will know a lot of the answers. But if you have a team filled with family and friends, there’s a good chance someone else at the table will know.”

Whaley is from the Baby Boomer generation, which could be a hint for some of the questions related to sports, pop culture and history in general, he says. But there will also be some questions for a younger audience.

“If you can’t get an entire team together, just a couple of people can come or even one person can come on his or her own,” Whaley says. “You can have your own table or we’ll be happy to team you up with others. Some people are more competitive than others, but the bottom line at events like this is raising funds for an excellent cause. There are so many people who have been touched by diabetes -- whether it’s themselves, a family member or a friend. We encourage all of them to reserve a table for the evening and have a great time.”

Alton Memorial Hospital

Vera Bock Diabetes Fund

7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21

Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall

$15/person for tables of up to 10 people

To reserve a table:

Call 618-463-7526

