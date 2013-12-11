Alton Memorial Hospital and the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville women’s basketball program teamed up for two Lil’ Cougar Clinics this fall for area girls in first through sixth grades.

The clinic, held at SIUE’s Vadalabene Center, was divided into two dates -- Oct. 12 and Nov. 23 – and girls were welcome to attend both dates.

Registration was free for the first 100 girls to sign up. AMH is giving back to the community and, more specifically, investing in the physical and nutritional development of young girls.

“We are thrilled to be able to partner with SIUE’s women's basketball team to provide an outlet for area girls to learn the fundamentals of basketball,” said Rusty Ingram of AMH. “We are always looking for ways to increase physical activities for our youth and to improve the health within the communities we serve.”

The cost of the clinic was $25 and each participant received a T-shirt, a basketball and a bookmark. All participating children also received a free pass to all SIUE athletic events.

“It is an opportunity for the young girls in our community to work with our student-athletes,” said SIUE women’s basketball coach Paula Buscher. “We had fun with basketball activities as well as talking to them about school, nutrition and making good choices on and off the basketball court.”

The “mini-camp” also included SIUE’s coaching staff and student-athletes providing a clinic of basketball FUNdamentals and opportunities to interact with positive role models, as well as promote healthy and nutritious lifestyles. The event, which is planned again for next fall, will be a valuable learning experience within the sport of basketball.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to team up with Alton Memorial Hospital and give back to the community,” Buscher said.

