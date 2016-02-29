AMH staff recognized with Awesome Cards Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - If you know of an Alton Memorial Hospital employee, physician or volunteer who deserves recognition, please let us know by completing an "Awesome" form. Forms are available in the hospital waiting areas and nurses stations. A member of the leadership team will present your honoree with an "Awesome" badge sticker. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Completed forms may be dropped off at the information desk or sent to the Development office. For more information, contact Marlene Lewis at 618-463-7701. Recent Awesome cards went to: Brenda Bolen, Housekeeping

Jim Williamson, Housekeeping

Jayme Spainhoward, Radiology

Kim Cotton, Housekeeping

Leah Lincoln, MCU

Michelle Moehle, MCU

Nancy Coates, MCU

Sheri Carrington, SCU

Transitional Care Unit staff

Plant Ops, Security staff

Dr. Chris Kory, Anesthesia

Shirley Reed, Registration

Surgical Care Unit staff

Ron Rawlings, Security

Ron Greenwood, Plant Ops crew