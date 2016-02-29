AMH staff recognized with Awesome Cards
ALTON - If you know of an Alton Memorial Hospital employee, physician or volunteer who deserves recognition, please let us know by completing an "Awesome" form. Forms are available in the hospital waiting areas and nurses stations. A member of the leadership team will present your honoree with an "Awesome" badge sticker.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Completed forms may be dropped off at the information desk or sent to the Development office. For more information, contact Marlene Lewis at 618-463-7701.
Recent Awesome cards went to:
Brenda Bolen, Housekeeping
Jim Williamson, Housekeeping
Jayme Spainhoward, Radiology
Kim Cotton, Housekeeping
Leah Lincoln, MCU
Michelle Moehle, MCU
Nancy Coates, MCU
Sheri Carrington, SCU
Transitional Care Unit staff
Plant Ops, Security staff
Dr. Chris Kory, Anesthesia
Shirley Reed, Registration
Surgical Care Unit staff
Ron Rawlings, Security
Ron Greenwood, Plant Ops crew
More like this: