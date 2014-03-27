ALTON, IL – Jane Hill is leaving Alton, but wants to make sure that babies being born at Alton Memorial Hospital still have a hand-knit cap to call their own.

Hill, a longtime member of the AMH White Cross Auxiliary, has been knitting caps for the newborns for approximately 10 years. She is moving to Washington State in late April to be closer to family, but she is interested in helping others pick up the yarn and knitting needles.

“Mary Woodcock and I have been doing this for a quite a while,” Hill said. “It has become harder to keep up with the newborns since we have seen such an increase in births at the hospital (more than 700 in 2013). We used to have more people involved, but lately it’s been Mary and me. I’m hoping we can get some others to help. This would be a great project for a ladies group at some of the local churches.”

To that end, Hill had two women from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Alton visit AMH recently to show them some of the caps and give them some of her yarn. Fran Pehrson and Sharon Lyons from the church seemed eager to help.

“I go way back with Alton Memorial and would love to help,” Pehrson said. “We enjoy knitting and I certainly think this is something we can do to contribute.”

Anyone interested in helping with the knitting project can contact Irene McLaughlin, volunteer coordinator at AMH, at 618-463-7872.

Jane Hill, left, met recently with Fran Pehrson, center, and Sharon Lyons to talk about knitting caps for newborns at Alton Memorial Hospital. Hill has led the project for several years but is moving out of the area soon.

