AMHSF Ribbon Project Raises More Than $10,000 For Cancer Patients
Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation is thankful for the dozens of businesses, families and individuals who donated to its first Ribbon of Strength campaign.
Because of their generosity, $10,295 was raised to support cancer patients at Alton Memorial Hospital. The donations will go to the Foundation’s Extra Mile and You’ve Got a Friend funds, which help patients who experience financial hardships as a result of their diagnosis or treatment. The gifts will pay for the patients’ essentials – such as gas, car repairs, rent, mortgage, and utilities -- so they can focus on treatment, healing and recovery.
Donors could also personalize banners with messages of encouragement for patients, to memorialize those they have lost and to honor those who have won the fight. The Foundation staff laid out the banners to form a 101-foot purple ribbon at Gordon Moore Park on March 20.
“We hope the patients will see this symbol and it will serve as a reminder that they are not alone, they have an entire community behind them,” said Kristen Ryrie, manager of Foundation and Development at Alton Memorial Hospital. “We thank everyone for donating to this fundraiser and we hope to do it again next spring.”
To learn more about how you can support the mission of Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation, visit its website, or contact Kristen Ryrie, manager of Foundation and Development, at 618-463-7701 or Kristen.ryrie@amhsf.org.
The Foundation would like to thank the following donors for their support:
Mr. and Mrs. James Adams
Ms. Kathy Aldredge
Asbury Village
Mr. and Mrs. Gary Ayres
Mrs. Marlene Barach
Rev. and Mrs. Bruce Baumberger
Ms. Constance Bond
Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Botterbush
Mrs. Toni Brummett
Mr. Terry Buhs
CJ Schlosser & Co.
Mr. Steve Cousley
Ms. Tammy Downing
Environmental Resources, Inc.
Eric Schrumpf State Farm
Ms. Mary Beth Fitzgerald
Ms. Madonna Foster
Freer Auto Body
Ms. Lucy Hendrix
Dr. Laura Hill
Ms. Wendy Huff
Mrs. Virginia Ilch
Mr. and Mrs. Rusty Ingram
Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Jabusch
Mr. John Janssen
Mr. and Mrs. Barry Julian
Mrs. Marcella Keene
Mr. and Mrs. Jack Keith
Ms. Geraldine Kovarik
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Lammers
Mr. and Mrs. Paul Lauschke
Ms. Karla Lindsay
Ms. Charlotte McCrory
Mr. Adam Mathews
Mrs. Karen Medlock
Mrs. Mary Nickell
Mrs. Margaret Novotny
Ms. Sharon Peters
Mrs. Tish Preston-Stubbs
Mr. and Mrs. Rohland Pruetzel
Dr. David Riedel and the Honorable Margaret Donnelly
Rev. and Mrs. Ray Robinson
Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Ryan
Ms. Kristen Ryrie and Mr. Matt Turkovic
Mr. and Mrs. Edward Ryrie
Ms. Laura Sanford
Ms. Dorothy Schuler
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Sherwood
Ms. Rachel Smith
Ms. Darlene Stilwell
Mrs. Carol Teaney
Ms. Jeanne Truckey
Mrs. Bernadine Wickenhauser
Ms. Michelle Wieneke
Winner’s Circle Automotive
