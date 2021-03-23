Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation is thankful for the dozens of businesses, families and individuals who donated to its first Ribbon of Strength campaign.

Because of their generosity, $10,295 was raised to support cancer patients at Alton Memorial Hospital. The donations will go to the Foundation’s Extra Mile and You’ve Got a Friend funds, which help patients who experience financial hardships as a result of their diagnosis or treatment. The gifts will pay for the patients’ essentials – such as gas, car repairs, rent, mortgage, and utilities -- so they can focus on treatment, healing and recovery.

Donors could also personalize banners with messages of encouragement for patients, to memorialize those they have lost and to honor those who have won the fight. The Foundation staff laid out the banners to form a 101-foot purple ribbon at Gordon Moore Park on March 20.

“We hope the patients will see this symbol and it will serve as a reminder that they are not alone, they have an entire community behind them,” said Kristen Ryrie, manager of Foundation and Development at Alton Memorial Hospital. “We thank everyone for donating to this fundraiser and we hope to do it again next spring.”

To learn more about how you can support the mission of Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation, visit its website, or contact Kristen Ryrie, manager of Foundation and Development, at 618-463-7701 or Kristen.ryrie@amhsf.org.

The Foundation would like to thank the following donors for their support:

Mr. and Mrs. James Adams

Ms. Kathy Aldredge

Asbury Village

Mr. and Mrs. Gary Ayres

Mrs. Marlene Barach

Rev. and Mrs. Bruce Baumberger

Ms. Constance Bond

Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Botterbush

Mrs. Toni Brummett

Mr. Terry Buhs

CJ Schlosser & Co.

Mr. Steve Cousley

Ms. Tammy Downing

Environmental Resources, Inc.

Eric Schrumpf State Farm

Ms. Mary Beth Fitzgerald

Ms. Madonna Foster

Freer Auto Body

Ms. Lucy Hendrix

Dr. Laura Hill

Ms. Wendy Huff

Mrs. Virginia Ilch

Mr. and Mrs. Rusty Ingram

Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Jabusch

Mr. John Janssen

Mr. and Mrs. Barry Julian

Mrs. Marcella Keene

Mr. and Mrs. Jack Keith

Ms. Geraldine Kovarik

Mr. and Mrs. Fred Lammers

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Lauschke

Ms. Karla Lindsay

Ms. Charlotte McCrory

Mr. Adam Mathews

Mrs. Karen Medlock

Mrs. Mary Nickell

Mrs. Margaret Novotny

Ms. Sharon Peters

Mrs. Tish Preston-Stubbs

Mr. and Mrs. Rohland Pruetzel

Dr. David Riedel and the Honorable Margaret Donnelly

Rev. and Mrs. Ray Robinson

Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Ryan

Ms. Kristen Ryrie and Mr. Matt Turkovic

Mr. and Mrs. Edward Ryrie

Ms. Laura Sanford

Ms. Dorothy Schuler

Mr. and Mrs. Bill Sherwood

Ms. Rachel Smith

Ms. Darlene Stilwell

Mrs. Carol Teaney

Ms. Jeanne Truckey

Mrs. Bernadine Wickenhauser

Ms. Michelle Wieneke

Winner’s Circle Automotive



