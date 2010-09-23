ALTON, IL – Menopause brings on all sorts of changes that can play havoc with a woman’s self-esteem. At Alton Memorial Hospital’s next “Red Hot Mamas” meeting, registered nurse Sharon Hopper will present a lively session about looking and feeling good during the menopausal transition

The presentation is called “Looking and Feeling Good at Menopause: Skin, Hair and Fashion.” The meeting will start at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, in the AMH cafeteria meeting rooms. Call (800) 392-0936 to register for this free program.

By approaching menopause as a new and exciting stage of life and planning for the changes, more women can feel self-assured, healthy and more energetic. Find out a number of lifestyle techniques that are keys to looking and feeling your very best, and fashion tips to revitalize your look if needed. You will also learn of surgical and non-surgical options for wrinkles, dry skin, age spots, pigmentation and moles, as well as how to combat common hair and scalp conditions.

Making healthy choices can empower you to look forward to and enjoy this new phase of life.

The Red Hot Mamas meet the second Monday of every month at Alton Memorial Hospital to take part in a menopause management education program aimed at providing medical information and peer support to women, men and family members dealing with the physical and psychological impact of menopause.

