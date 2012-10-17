Donation to be Used in ‘You’ve Got a Friend’ Breast Cancer Program

ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital has received a $1,000 CVS Caremark Community Grant. The Community Grants Program was created by CVS Caremark as part of its commitment to putting people on the path to better health by creating greater access to health care services and providing support for the uninsured and underinsured. The support from CVS Caremark will help fulfill the hospital’s mission to improve the health of the people and communities it serves.

The “You’ve Got a Friend” breast health navigator program at Alton Memorial lets women know that they are not alone in the fight against breast cancer. The program, made possible by a grant from Susan G. Komen for the Cure – St. Louis, provides education, support and resources to improve the lives of breast cancer patients, encouraging patients to take an active role in their care plan.

The navigator also serves as a champion for proactive breast health – targeting uninsured and underinsured women in our community with free breast health screenings. The screenings include a clinical breast exam, breast health awareness information and, as an additional incentive, a $15 CVS gift card for qualifying women who complete the screening.

The next breast health screening will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Cancer Care Center at Alton Memorial. Dr. Jetuan Rowley-Herron will provide clinical breast examinations targeting uninsured and underinsured women between the ages of 40 and 65. To schedule an appointment, please call 800-392 – 0936.

“October is national breast cancer awareness month,” said Malea Watson, breast health navigator. “We encourage women to take charge of their own breast health through education or by attending our screening on Oct. 24.”

“We are committed to helping people on their path to better health and the CVS Caremark Community grants program does just that by supporting organizations that provide access to health care to those who otherwise could not obtain it,” said Dennis Palmer, SVP, CVS/pharmacy West Division. “We are proud to support the work that Alton Memorial Hospital does in the community and we look forward to working with them in the year ahead.”

Alton Memorial Hospital was selected to receive a grant through the CVS Caremark Community Grants 2011 application process. Grants were awarded to organizations that support CVS Caremark’s goal of making health services affordable and easy to access for all by providing programs for the uninsured. The goal of the CVS Caremark Community Grants program is to provide relief for both adults and children who lack medical insurance to get the proper medical attention needed.

CVS Caremark is the largest pharmacy health care provider in the United States.

