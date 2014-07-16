ALTON, IL – The sixth annual Market Street Community Block Party in Downtown Alton is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 2. The free party is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., between 3rd Street and 6th Street and between Market and Alby streets. A free health fair led by Alton Memorial Hospital is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The health fair will be held inside Heneghan Hall at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, at the corner of Market and 3rd streets. Vendors will include AMH Senior Renewal, AMH Sleep Disorder Services, an AMH ambulance, the Lewis and Clark Community College Family Health Center, Southern Illinois Health Care, the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine, St. Anthony’s Health Center, Senior Services Plus, Glenhaven Gardens, the Madison County Health Department, Alton Physical Therapy, Nautilus, the Sickle Cell Association and more.

Shriners Hospital for Children will be offering screenings in the same location, also from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., for a wide variety of childhood ailments, including cerebral palsy, clubfoot, rickets, juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, scoliosis and spina bifida.

Article continues after sponsor message

To make appointments for the Shriners portion of the health screenings, call 800-392-0936. No appointments are required for the rest of the screenings. Visitors are asked to enter Heneghan Hall from the Market Street entrance.

The block party and health screenings are free. The block party includes food, beverages, safety ID kits, bounce houses, arts and crafts, face painting and more. Visitors are asked to bring canned goods and non-perishable food items that can be placed in a food bank container for the Crisis Food Center and Salvation Army of Alton.

This year’s partner churches and sponsors for the block party are Alton Memorial Hospital’s parish nurses, Lewis and Clark Community College, St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, the Episcopal Parish of Alton (St. Paul’s and Trinity Chapel), First Presbyterian Church, the Salvation Army and Union Baptist Church.

More like this: