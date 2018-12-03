ALTON, IL – Diabetes can be a very manageable disease, with diet and exercise being the focal points. More specifically, Alton Memorial Hospital yoga/Tai Chi instructor Betsy Smith offers a special Tai Chi class for diabetics from 7:15-8:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

The class also meets at 1 p.m. every Thursday except for the third Thursday of the month, when AMH diabetes educator Lisa James conducts her monthly diabetes support group.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tai Chi classes are free and meet at the AMH Human Motion Institute North location, 226 Regional Drive in Alton (right between Target and the Alton Square shopping mall just north of Homer Adams Parkway.

For more information about the Tai Chi classes or the diabetes support group, call Lisa James or Debbie Frazier at 618-463-7526.

More like this: