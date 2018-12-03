ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital will be offering free previews of Yoga and Tai Chi classes the week of Dec. 11-15 to give prospective class members a look in case they are interested in signing up for sessions in 2019.

All classes will be held at the AMH Human Motion Institute North location (226 Regional Drive in Alton). Classes are led by certified yoga instructor Betsy Smith.

The schedule for the free previews is as follows:
Tai Chi: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11
Py-Yoga: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11
Tai Chi: 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11
Diabetes Tai Chi: 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13
Yoga: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13
Yoga: 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15

If you're interested in signing up for sessions in 2019 (the first sessions begin the week of Jan. 8), please call 800-392-0936.

