AMH Mother's Day Sale Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton Memorial Hospital volunteers Barb Norman, left, and Susie Pruetzel show off some of the jewelry that will be for sale during a special Mother's Day event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, in Miss Eunice's Hat Box -- the AMH gift shop located in the Beeby Wing lobby. The "Queen of Everything Sale" will feature 20 percent off regular "royal" merchandise, a free gift for all "Queen Bees" and complimentary gift wrap with a $25 purchase. For more information, call the gift shop at 618-463-7493. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip