AMH Mother's Day Sale
Alton Memorial Hospital volunteers Barb Norman, left, and Susie Pruetzel show off some of the jewelry that will be for sale during a special Mother's Day event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, in Miss Eunice's Hat Box -- the AMH gift shop located in the Beeby Wing lobby. The "Queen of Everything Sale" will feature 20 percent off regular "royal" merchandise, a free gift for all "Queen Bees" and complimentary gift wrap with a $25 purchase. For more information, call the gift shop at 618-463-7493.
