ALTON – Jaffer Asif, DO, a board-certified pulmonary physician, is joining the Alton Memorial Hospital medical staff and will begin seeing patients on Aug. 2.

His office is in Suite 220 of Medical Office Building A on the AMH campus. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 618-433-6750.

Dr. Asif, a member of BJC Medical Group, provides care to patients ages 18 and older for conditions including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, pulmonary fibrosis, interstitial lung disease (ILD), sarcoidosis, pneumonia, acute and chronic respiratory failure, acute and chronic shortness of breath, acute and chronic cough, pulmonary embolism, and cares for patients experiencing ongoing respiratory symptoms from COVID-19. Dr. Asif also provides various bronchoscopy procedures.

“I strongly view the patient-physician relationship as a collaboration, where we work as a team with a shared goal of improving my patients’ care and wellness,” Dr. Asif said.

Dr. Asif earned his medical degree from the Kirksville (Mo.) College of Osteopathic Medicine. After graduating from medical school, Dr. Asif completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at Loyola University Medical Center and a pulmonary and critical care fellowship at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. His leadership roles have included serving as an intensive care medical director, outpatient clinic medical director, as well as developing advanced bronchoscopy procedures and a comprehensive lung nodule program.

Originally from St. Louis, Dr. Asif is a huge Cardinals fan. Outside of work, he enjoys attending baseball games, spending time with family, and being outdoors fishing and running.

