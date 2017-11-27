AMH marks 80th anniversary week in style with 1930s-style hats
November 27, 2017 4:32 PM
ALTON - Alton Memorial marked its 80th anniversary in style with employees being asked to wear 1930s-style hats.
Dietitian Naomi Ward, seated, and Development officer Marlene Lewis were into the spirit of things and not suffering a "Great Depression" at all.