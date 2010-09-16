ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital is teaming up with Lewis and Clark Community College and Bread of Life Fellowship Church in Alton for a free breast health examination from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25

“Woman to Woman: Standing Up for Breast Health” will be at Bread of Life Fellowship Church, 5000 Humbert Road in Alton. Uninsured or underinsured women age 21 and older are eligible.

The program will include free clinical breast exams by a nurse practitioner, educational materials, one-on-one counseling with a registered nurse and a $10 gift card from Shop ‘N Save for all eligible women who complete the screening.

The breast screenings are made possible by the Ticket for the Cure Fund administered through the Illinois Department of Public Health, Office of Women’s Health. Alton Memorial Hospital received a $30,000 grant this year to offer a series of breast health screenings throughout the region.

For more information or to set up an appointment, contact Malea Watson, Alton Memorial Hospital’s breast health navigator, at 618-463-7750.

