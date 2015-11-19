AMH Kids in the Kitchen Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. McKenzie Tendick, 6, of Cottage Hills works on one of the recipes during the Kids in the Kitchen event held Nov. 4 at Alton Memorial Hospital, with some help from AMH chef Chad Crabtree. A total of 23 children, plus parents and grandparents, learned how to make some healthy snacks from the AMH Food and Nutrition Services staff. Another Kids in the Kitchen will be held early in 2016. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip