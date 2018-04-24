ALTON – Alton Memorial Hospital honored its real “rock stars” at the annual Volunteer Luncheon on April 19 at the Best Western Premier in Alton.

Volunteer coordinator Kathleen Turner announced that AMH volunteers worked right at 15,000 hours this past year, saving the hospital $362,100.

"You are the true rock stars of the hospital," Kathleen told the volunteers. "We are very thankful for all of you."

AMH President Dave Braasch echoed those sentiments.

"All of our volunteers are a big part of what we do," Dave said. "Our excellent care of our patients and families often depends in large part on all of you. We can't thank you enough.

Cliffa VanDyke was honored with the Yearly Star Trophy, formerly the Quarterly Star award. Kathleen said the Yearly Star will now be announced each year at the luncheon. Each star volunteer receives a star pin that goes on their vest along with a trophy and a $50 gift certificate for Miss Eunice’s Hatbox.

“Cliffa has volunteered at AMH for five years in the gift shop,” Kathleen said. “She is a special volunteer, always willing to work extra shifts and fill in where needed. She is so easy to work with, never complaining and always gives 110 percent. Cliffa is also quite the tap dancer!”

Receiving pins for 100 volunteer hours were:

Laura Barber, Kayla Crowder, Meg Dorris, Sue Hand, Denise Heil, Sara Lilley, Glenda Link, Patty Macias, Pearl McLemore, Sharon Morehead, Marion Skundrich, Cheryl Vambaketes and Matthew Wendell.

Receiving pins for 500 hours were:

Jeanne Beck, Donna Richie, Cliffa VanDyke, Donald Wagner and Nancy Wickenhauser.

Receiving pins for 1,000 hours were:

Connie Bond, Jane Cerbie, Dave Plunk and Eileen Aimone.

Receiving a pin for 2,000 hours was Sue Roemer

Receiving a pin for 5,000 hours was Dick Propes.

Additionally, Carl Draper's volunteer hours are now up to 39,117.

