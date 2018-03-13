AMH honors high performers at luncheon Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Alton Memorial honored 30 high performers, as nominated by department managers, at a luncheon March 12 in the hospital's café meeting rooms. Article continues after sponsor message High performers included, front row left to right, Karla Short of Housekeeping; Jenny Bain of Human Resources; Bridgett Denton of the Intermediate Care Unit; Amy Wylie of Nursing Float; Lisa Pace of the Human Motion Institute; Bridgett Cunningham-Haynes of Surgical Services; and Deb Frazier of Education; middle row left to right, Megan Hickman of Lab; Tonya Bertram of Senior Renewal; Beth Johnson of the Medical Care Unit; Heidi Quiggle of Case Management; Kristen Cloninger of the Intermediate Care Unit; Tonya Ballard of Wound Care; and Gwen Riney of Performance Improvement; back row left to right, Danielle Darden of Nursing Float; Jaime Dwiggins of Geropsych; Maggie O’Neill of OB; Kari Copeland of Digestive Health; Karen Miller of Pain Management; Matt Johnston of Cardiology; and Jeremy Clements of Radiology. Not pictured are Carol Winchester of Registration; Sheryl Saboff of OB; Bev Pence of the Outpatient Cancer and Infusion Center; Michelle Dunham of Pharmacy, Lori Walker of Neurology; Laurie Archibee of the Intensive Care Unit; Michelle Mathis of ICU; Matt Piocos of EMS; and Amy Darr of Surgical Services. Congratulations to all for a job well done. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip