AMH Heart-Stroke Fair Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton Memorial Hospital parish nurses Eileen Cheatham, seated, and Judy Roth visit with visitors to the 15th annual AMH Heart-Stroke Fair on Saturday. More than 300 people attended the fair, learning about heart health and how to avoid strokes. Dr. Peter Panagos of Washington University in St. Louis spoke about the prevention and treatment of strokes. There were free cholesterol, blood pressure and breast health screenings, as well as a free boxed meal from Subway of Bethalto. AMH is the only primary stroke center in the Metro East, certified as such by the Joint Commission last fall. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip