ALTON, IL – If your brain is packed with a lot of otherwise useless information and you want to show that off while helping a good cause, the Wood River VFW is the place to be on Friday, April 29.

Nurses from Alton Memorial Hospital’s Intermediate Care Unit are teaming with the Fire & Iron Firefighters Motorcycle Club for a trivia night beginning at 7 p.m. Proceeds from the fun-filled evening will benefit the American Heart Association.

he cost is $20 per person ($160 for a table of eight), and the price includes beer and soda. There will be a cash bar for mixed drinks, and everyone is encouraged to bring their own food and snacks. There will also be a 50/50 drawing, auction baskets and door prizes.

The Wood River VFW is at 231 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River. For more information or to reserve a table, contact Alicia at anf1992@bjc.org or Brookann at bxs8831@bjc.org, or call 618-463-7503.

