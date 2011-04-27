Advance Appointments Required for Children to Receive Free Bike Helmets

ALTON, IL -- Safety and fun are the focus of Alton Memorial Hospital’s fifth annual Family Safety Fest, to be held Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the hospital’s Cancer Care Center parking lot (behind the Medical Office Building).

The event continues to grow each year. More than 600 people attended the Family Safety Fest in 2010 and more than 320 free bike helmets were given out.

The helmets are available to pre-registered children ages 4 to 12, with helmets provided by the Helmets First organization led by Dr. Joseph Cangas, a pediatrician from Columbia, Ill. Helmet supplies are limited, so appointments must be made in advance by calling 1-800-392-0936. Volunteers will also be on hand to make sure the helmets are correctly fitted.

Other features of the Family Safety Fest are scheduled to include:

-- Animals from Nolan’s Petting Zoo of Carrollton, Ill.

-- The Alton Fire Department Smokehouse.

--The Illinois State Police rollover vehicle, which graphically shows what can

happen to passengers when a car turns over on the highway.

-- ARCH medical helicopter tours, based on helicopter availability and weather

permitting. The helicopter will arrive at the AMH helipad at 12:30 p.m.

-- A free hot dog lunch served by the Bethalto Kiwanis beginning at 11 a.m.

-- Piasa Martial Arts demonstration at 11:30 a.m.

-- Healthy teeth information and giveaways from the SIUE School of Dental

Medicine.

-- Drawings for St. Louis Cardinals baseball tickets courtesy of First

MidAmerica Credit Union.

-- The St. Louis Children’s Hospital Healthy Kids Express.

-- Drawings for smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and fire

extinguishers from Home Depot.

Please register in advance for the Family Safety Fest (everyone who is attending) and for the free bike helmet (ages 4-12) by calling 800-392-0936. In case of rain, the event would be moved inside to the hospital’s Beeby Wing lobby and the cafeteria. Some attractions such as the rollover vehicle, the smokehouse, ARCH helicopter and petting zoo would have to be canceled, but most other events including the helmet giveaway can be done indoors.

AMH Family Safety Fest

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 21

Call 1-800-392-0936 to register

Also call the 800 number to make appointments

for the free helmet and fitting for children ages 4-12





