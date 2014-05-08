Alton Memorial Hospital held its eighth annual Family Safety Fest on Saturday, May 3. On a perfect weather day, close to 600 people attended and 243 bike helmets were given out to children ages 4 through middle school. Special thanks go out to the Bank of Edwardsville, which sponsored a free hot dog lunch during the fair. Thanks also to the many vendors who had tables, including an entertaining demonstration by Piasa Martial Arts of Alton, the Illinois State Police, the Alton Fire Department smokehouse, and many others.



Photo 1: Debbie Woelfel of AMH Emergency Medical Services fits a child with a free bike helmet.



Photo 2: Dr. Laura Hill, a pediatrician with Pediatrics Unlimited on the AMH campus, led a table from the Junior League of Alton that showed healthy foods for children.

Photo 3: The Piasa Martial Arts demonstration included showing how young women and girls can defend themselves. These two guys found out the hard way.

