

ALTON – The BJC Medical Group staff at Family Physicians of Alton welcomes Raffy Gutman, MD. and the BJC Medical Group also welcomes a second pulmonologist to the AMH Medical Staff, Paul Eckerle, MD.

Dr. Gutman will be in Suite 230 of Medical Office Building B on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus, while Dr. Eckerle’s office is located in Suite 220 of Medical Office Building A on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus.

Patients can visit Dr. Gutman for new and acute medical issues, and preventative health care services, such as annual wellness exams, well-child exams, and vaccinations as well as for women’s health and women’s preventative medicine.

Dr. Gutman values a holistic approach to medicine, including nutrition, lifestyle changes and exercise. He also helps his patients manage chronic, long-term diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, asthma, COPD, thyroid disorders, emphysema, chronic pain and much more. He enjoys getting to know his patients and helping them formulate a plan to help them achieve their best, long-term health. When it comes to patient care philosophy, Dr. Gutman is focused on placing his patient’s needs first. He is passionate about advocating for his patients and including his patients in their health care decisions.

Dr. Gutman earned his medical degree from Saba University School of Medicine in the Netherlands Antilles. He then went on to complete his internship and Residency with Northwell Health South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, NY.

Outside of his medical practice, Dr. Gutman enjoys spending time with his wife and three sons. They love the outdoors, such as hiking, barbecuing, camping, and skiing. When it is time to unwind, Dr. Gutman can be found relaxing with a good book or movie.

Dr. Eckerle is joining Dr. Jasser Asif, a fellow pulmonologist who started in the same office earlier in August. Dr. Eckerle specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory system disorders. Patients of all ages can visit him for treatment of a wide variety of conditions that affect the lungs and respiratory system, including COPD, asthma, interstitial lung disease, lung cancer, pulmonary hypertension and much more. Dr. Eckerle also offers outpatient procedures for the diagnosis of respiratory diseases.

Dr. Eckerle’s patient care philosophy begins and ends with the health of his patients. He remains up to date on the latest treatments and procedures, and he personalizes a care plan that will work with his patients’ goals and lifestyle.

Dr. Eckerle earned his medical degree from Saint Louis University School of Medicine. He then went on to complete his internship and residency with the Indiana University Department of Internal Medicine. After residency, Dr. Eckerle also completed a fellowship in Pulmonology, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine with Saint Louis University.

Originally from St. Louis, Dr. Eckerle enjoys spending time with his wife and children. He particularly enjoys outdoor sports and has a special interest in golf.

For more information about Dr. Gutman, or to make an appointment, please call 618-463-7777.

For more information about Dr. Eckerle, or to make an appointment, call 618-433-6750.

