AMH Family Health Fest attracts 450
Kelly Birdsong of Alton Memorial Hospital EMS shows children the inside of one of the AMH ambulances during the annual Family Health Fest held Saturday, May 18. The event drew more than 450 people to the back parking lot at AMH, with 215 children receiving free bike helmets. Other highlights included a free hot dog lunch supplied by the Bethalto Kiwanis, a demonstration by Piasa Martial Arts and the Kids Copter from St. Louis Children's Hospital.
