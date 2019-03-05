Monica Perkinson (center)

Congratulations to Monica Perkinson (center) of Housekeeping, who is Alton Memorial Hospital’s March Employee of the Month.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

She is congratulated by her Housekeeping supervisors, Perry Hartwick and Melissa LeMarr.

Her co-workers say that “Monica cleans our area better than anyone ever has, and does this with a smile on her face. She is always looking for ways to improve the cleanliness of AMH. We’ve never had a housekeeper care about the place like she does. Monica takes personal responsibility and treats AMH like her own.”

More like this:

Aug 26, 2024 - Riverbend Head Start & Family Services Hosting Annual Fundraiser

Jun 25, 2024 - New Officers Named for Riverbend Rotary

 