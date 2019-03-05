Monica Perkinson is AMH Employee of the Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Congratulations to Monica Perkinson (center) of Housekeeping, who is Alton Memorial Hospital’s March Employee of the Month. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! She is congratulated by her Housekeeping supervisors, Perry Hartwick and Melissa LeMarr. Her co-workers say that “Monica cleans our area better than anyone ever has, and does this with a smile on her face. She is always looking for ways to improve the cleanliness of AMH. We’ve never had a housekeeper care about the place like she does. Monica takes personal responsibility and treats AMH like her own.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip