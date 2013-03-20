Alton Memorial Hospital continues to win awards of excellence into the new year.

AMH won the distinction of being one of two Illinois hospitals – and the only one in the River Bend area -- named by Healthgrades as a Distinguished Hospital for Clinical Excellence south of Peoria and Champaign. Healthgrades provides hospital reports to the nation and recently announced the 262 recipients of its excellence awards for 2013. The recognition places AMH in the top 5 percent of hospitals in the nation.

The national organization gathers public information from different sources and ranks hospitals based on that data and information for clinical excellence overall. During the 2013 study period of 2009-2011, the 262 hospitals showed superior performance in caring for patients in the Medicare population. Their performance was measured by objective clinical outcomes across at least 19 of 27 of the most common inpatient conditions and procedures, the report states. The objective clinical outcomes are risk-adjusted for mortality and in-hospital complications.

The report also stated that these hospitals stood out among the rest for overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of care. AMH is one of 20 Illinois hospitals to gain the distinction.

“It is certainly another recognition of the fact that our physicians, nurses and health care team are always working to improve, support the care we deliver and make medicine better,” said AMH President Dave Braasch. “The work that they put in over the last several months and years is now being recognized.”

Braasch noted that staff and employees are always looking for ways to improve patients’ experiences, while physicians provide quality clinical care.

“We have a lot of teams working together to do different things across many departments and units to provide seamless care, and different aspects of that care,” he said. “Our teams work hard to institute best practices in medicine and the delivery of excellent patient care.”

