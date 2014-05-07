ALTON, IL – Lisa James, the diabetes educator at Alton Memorial Hospital, and Chelsea Acord, a nurse on the Medical Care Unit, will be representing AMH at the American Diabetes Association’s Scientific Sessions in San Francisco this summer.

Lisa and Chelsea, along with Dr. Julio Leey, an endocrinologist on staff at AMH, did a research project recently and presented a poster at the recent SIUE Graduate Symposium entailing some of the results from the project. The poster won first prize in the Science category at the symposium.

Lisa and Chelsea will also present the results of their research at the conference in San Francisco from June 13-17. The research was done with nurses about the inpatient management of diabetes, specifically topics such as perceived barriers to glycemic control with hospitalized patients.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Lisa and Chelsea did an excellent job on the research and on this poster,” Dr. Leey said. “They are doing so much good in helping patients with diabetes in our community.”

Dr. Julio Leey, Lisa James and Chelsea Acord with their prize-winning poster from the SIUE Graduate Symposium that will also be featured at the American Diabetes Assocation Scientific Sessions in San Francisco this June.

###

More like this: