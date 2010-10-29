ALTON, IL -- Construction helmets and heavy machinery are once again on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus.

Work is under way as the hospital plans to construct a second medical office building. The planned 33,000-square-foot, two-story structure will be located in the current parking lot E adjacent to the existing Medical Office Building and Cancer Care Center.

Trudy Bodenbach, director of Business Development for AMH, says the new building is necessary after the hospital recruited several new physicians during the past year.

“The existing space is full,” Bodenbach says. “The new space will allow us to attract additional family physicians and specialists to meet the growing health care needs of the communities we serve.”

The building is scheduled to open in late 2011. The general contractor for the project is CB & E Construction Group of Chesterfield, Mo.

“The project will also provide nearly 200 additional parking spots when construction is completed,” says Doug Pytlinski, vice president of Administration for AMH. “We will also improve the traffic flow between the hospital’s main parking lot (Lot A) and that back lot (E) to make things easier for our patients and visitors.”

Alton Memorial opened the Duncan Wing, a 76-private room addition, in March and will now invest $6 million in the new medical office building. Tenants for the new building will be announced in 2011.

“There will be a covered drop-off area at the main entrance, and the new building will also have a similar look to the Duncan Wing,” Pytlinski said.

The new Medical Office Building at Alton Memorial Hospital will have a similar look to the Duncan Wing that opened earlier this year.

