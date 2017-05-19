ALTON – Alton Memorial Hospital Chaplain Bruce Baumberger will present a program about Advance Directives at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, in the AMH Cafe A/B meeting rooms. Learn what you need to know about end-of-life decisions for you and your loved ones.

Light refreshments will be available. To register for this free program, call 800-392-0936.

