

ALTON, IL -- Alton Memorial Hospital is the first in the Metro East region to receive The Joint Commission’s primary stroke center designation, a high-performance credential that could result in new paramedic protocols to divert some stroke patients from other hospitals.

Achievement of Primary Stroke Center Certification validates AMH’s dedication to fostering better outcomes for patients. Legislation is in process that will require stroke patients to be transported to the nearest certified stroke center, and Alton Memorial is the only such hospital in the metro east.

AMH’s stroke team and Senior Leadership were elated when they learned of the certification, says Stephanie Watson, stroke center coordinator at AMH.

“The reviewer in his closing comments usually talks about the violations he sees that can keep a hospital from being certified,” Watson said. “We had zero. Our teamwork has really paid off.”

The certification process involves a site visit with probing questions that look for consistency. The Joint Commission wants to know that everyone at the hospital is on the same page regarding stroke care. AMH has streamlined the process to provide patients with the best possible care quickly by identifying whether the patient is having a stroke. The primary stroke center certification has demonstrated that the AMH program meets critical elements of performance to achieve long-term success in improving outcomes for stroke patients.

“In achieving Joint Commission advanced certification, Alton Memorial Hospital has demonstrated its commitment to the highest level of care for its stroke patients,” says Jean Range, executive director of Disease-Specific Care Certification at the Joint Commission. “Certification is a voluntary process and the Joint Commission commends Alton Memorial Hospital for successfully undertaking this challenge to elevate its standard of care and instill confidence in the community it serves.”

Stroke is the fourth leading cause of death in the United States. When it’s a stroke, delays in treatment can lead to loss of brain function, or worse. The sooner that tPA -- a clot-busting drug -- is administered, the greater the chance symptoms of stroke, such as paralysis and speech problems, can be greatly reduced.

“Alton Memorial Hospital is thoroughly committed to providing our patients the highest quality stroke care centered on current scientific research to ensure continued improvement in treatment,” said Watson.

Alton Memorial Hospital will be able to display the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association Heart-Check mark for its Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers. Displaying the seal and Heart-Check mark signifies that AMH is providing the “next generation of stroke or heart failure care,” and will help patients easily identify this facility as one of quality that has surpassed numerous goals in the treatment of stroke.

