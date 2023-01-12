ALTON -The Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary presents "The Best of Eastern Canada" in a vacation tour planned for Sept. 8-16, 2023. The trip, open to the general public, includes 11 meals and will feature Niagara Falls, Ottawa, Quebec City, and Montreal.

There will be a meeting, also open to the public, in AMH Cafe Meeting Rooms A/B (behind the café seating area on the ground floor of the hospital’s Beeby Wing) at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, to hear all about the trip and to ask any questions, or GO HERE for more information.

If you book your spot by March 1, you will save $50 per person.

Please contact Mary Norman at 618-433-6684 or mary.norman@bjc.org with any questions or to RSVP for the Jan. 19 presentation.