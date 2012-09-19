AMH Auxiliary Event a Success Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The annual "Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew" fund-raiser held by the Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary on Sept. 8 raised more than $23,000 and attracted a crowd of 550 people to the Loading Dock in Grafton. Organizers included, left to right, Tricia Pytlinski, Kelli Lauschke (Auxiliary president), Cass Funkhouser, Jackie Green (Auxiliary vice president and chair of the event) and Sue Weber. Visitors sampled food and beverages from dozens of area vendors. Much of the money raised will go toward purchasing a hydraulic stretcher for use by EMS crews at AMH. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip