Elisa Fessler (left) and Sidney Thompson of Alton Memorial Hospital's Medical Care Unit represented AMH at a career fair April 21 at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. The fair was for area eighth graders from Alton, Jerseyville and North Greene.

Elisa and Sidney had a table representing the Nursing field, including hands-on items such as stethoscopes, IVs, and automated external defibrillators. 

Representatives from AMH Radiology and EMS also attended the fair.

