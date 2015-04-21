ALTON, IL -- Alton Memorial Hospital is excited to welcome Dr. Mark Johnson to the campus. Dr. Johnson is a board-certified pediatric cardiologist. He treats children and adolescents with a variety of pediatric cardiac conditions including congenital heart disease, cardiovascular disease, cardiac transplantation, hypertension, and balloon therapy. He has special interest in echocardiography.

Dr. Johnson earned his medical degree from Johns Hopkins Medical School and completed his residency in pediatrics at the University of Colorado Health Science Center in Denver. He completed a fellowship in pediatric cardiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Dr. Johnson is board certified in pediatric cardiology and pediatrics, and is on the medical staff at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. He is consistently recognized in the

“The Best Doctors in America” list.

Dr. Johnson’s office is located in Suite 203 of Medical Office Building A on the AMH campus. To schedule an appointment, call 800-678-KIDS (5437).

