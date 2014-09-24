Dr. Eric Guenther Dr. Janaki Narravula

ALTON, IL -- Alton Memorial Hospital has recently added two hospitalists to its staff – Dr. Eric Guenther and Dr. Janaki Narravula.

Dr. Guenther, DOM, previously served a family residency at Union Hospital in Terre Haute, Ind., where he was chief resident-elect the past two years.

He has broad experience in various specialties of family medicine including internal medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics/gynecology, and outpatient medicine. While at Union Hospital he received the Guardian Angel award for excellence in patient care during his internship year – the first resident physician to receive that award.

Dr. Guenther has also practiced in Georgia, where he earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine in 2011 at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (Georgia Campus) after earning a master’s degree in Public Health, Epidemiology, at the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Missouri.

Dr. Narravula most recently completed a Family Medicine residency at Union Hospital in Terre Haute, Ind. She earned her medical degree (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) in 2007 at Narayana Medical College, and has previously trained in Illinois, Georgia and Tennessee.

