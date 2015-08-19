"Saving Lives Never Looked So Good” campaign planned to

encourage September donations

ST. LOUIS – The American Red Cross and Sport Clips Haircuts are teaming up to offer a free haircut coupon to those who come out to donate blood or platelets during September.

“We are pleased to partner with Sport Clips Haircuts in September nationwide, and through their generosity, offer a coupon for a free haircut to thank our amazing volunteer blood donors for their lifesaving gift to help patients in need,” said Donna M. Morrissey, director of national partnerships, Red Cross Biomedical Services.

Those who present to give blood Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email a few days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 8, 2015, and donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.

“A sufficient blood supply is a community-wide responsibility, and Sport Clips is proud to continue our partnership with the Red Cross to raise awareness of the need for blood and platelet donations,” said Margaret Briscoe, corporate communications manager for Sport Clips. “This is Sport Clips’ way of saying ‘thank you’ to those who support the Red Cross’ important mission.”

Donors of all blood types – especially types O negative, A negative and B negative – and platelet donors are urged to give. To make an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org/sport-clips or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Ill.

Bond

Pocahontas

9/8/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Nicholas Church, 401 E State St

Sorento

9/1/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Municipal Building, 105 E Taylor

_______________

Christian

Pana

9/9/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 619 Kitchell

_______________

Clay

Flora

9/4/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wal-Mart, 1540 North Worthey

_______________

Clinton

Aviston

9/14/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Aviston Elementary School, 350 S. Hull St.

Beckemeyer

9/15/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis St.

Carlyle

9/14/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Carlyle Junior High, 1631 12th ST.

_______________

Coles

Charleston

9/1/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Andrews Hall, 2150 7th St.

9/2/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Lawson Hall, 2151 4th Street

9/6/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Salisbury Church, 2350 East Madison

Mattoon

9/12/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Maranatha Baptist Church, 3400 DeWitt Avenue

_______________

Cumberland

Toledo

9/15/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Toledo Christian Church, 501 S. Maryland

_______________

Effingham

Edgewood

9/12/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Hall - Edgewood, 810 Route 37

Teutopolis

9/8/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 210 South Pearl

_______________

Fayette

Vandalia

9/15/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vandalia Moose Lodge, 328 S. 3rd St.

_______________

Greene

Greenfield

9/8/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Michaels Hall, 1011 Chestnut

_______________

Jefferson

Belle Rive

9/10/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Belle Rive Missionary Baptist Church, 401 South Main Street

Dix

9/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dix Community Center, 217 N. Main

Mount Vernon

9/3/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, S 27th St

9/11/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bethel Grade School, 1201 Bethel Road

9/11/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary's Parish Center, 1500 Main St.

_______________

Madison

Alhambra

9/14/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Alhambra Township, Fireman and Legion Park

Alton

9/15/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., SIUE Dental Building 280 Center for Professional Advancement, 2800 College Ave

Collinsville

9/1/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Collinsville Memorial Public Library, 408 West Main

Godfrey

9/9/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road

Granite City

9/10/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Gateway Regional Medical Center, 2100 Madison Ave.

Highland

9/8/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., X-Factor Fitness, 67 Executive Dr.

Rosewood Heights

9/11/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Greater Alton Church, 506 East Airline Dr

_______________

Marion

Centralia

9/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School, 9545 Shattuc Rd

Patoka

9/2/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 543, N. Washington

_______________

Monroe

Waterloo

9/1/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Garden Place Senior Living, 735 Columbia Avenue

9/15/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main

_______________

Montgomery

Nokomis

9/8/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Louis Parish Center, E. Union St.

_______________

Randolph

Red Bud

9/8/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street

_______________

Richland

Olney

9/5/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Family Video, 912 E Main St

9/10/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 335 South Fair Street

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

9/1/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Bank of Edwardsville, 5720 West Main

East Saint Louis

9/4/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Body of Christ Worship Center, 8601 Washington

Fairview Heights

9/2/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Illini Elementary School, 21 Circle Dr.

Millstadt

9/10/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Millstadt Consolidated School, 211 West Mill Street

O Fallon

9/2/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., YMCA, 284 North Seven Hills

9/4/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Culvers, 1702 West Highway 50

_______________

Shelby

Cowden

9/14/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 4th and Locust

Shelbyville

9/1/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Hawthorne Inn, 1111 W N 12th Street

_______________

Washington

Nashville

9/8/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington County Hospital-Nashville, 705 South Grand

_______________

Mo.

Crawford

Cuba

9/11/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Wal-Mart Cuba, 100 Ozek Drive

Steelville

9/8/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church, First and High Street

_______________

Franklin

Gerald

9/2/2015: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Calvary New Life Tabernacle Church, 140 West Industrial

New Haven

9/9/2015: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 9494 Highway 100

Sullivan

9/1/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 528 N Church Street

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

9/4/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Arnold Recreational Center, 1695 Missouri State Road

9/11/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Medart Inc, 124 Manufacturers Dr

9/12/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Arnold 14 Cine, 1912 Richardson Road

Crystal City

9/15/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 107 North Truman Blvd.

Festus

9/7/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lowes, 1111 Bradley Street

High Ridge

9/7/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., High Ridge Fire Department, 2842 High Ridge Blvd.

Imperial

9/15/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Joseph Catholic School, 6024 Old Antonia

_______________

Saint Charles

Harvester

9/13/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Elizabeth Ann Seton, 2 Seton Ct

Lake Saint Louis

9/14/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Lord Lutheran Church, 500 Cedar Circle Drive

Saint Charles

9/11/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Henderson Elementary School, 2501 Hackman Road

_______________

Saint Francois

Bonne Terre

9/8/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Terre Du Lac Main Office, 111 Rue Bonne Terre

9/14/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., North County High School Bonne Terre, 7151 Raider Road

Farmington

9/13/2015: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 501 Carleton

_______________

Saint Louis

Ballwin

9/6/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Road

9/14/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library - Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Road

Chesterfield

9/1/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA, 16464 Burkhardt Place

9/12/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Incarnate Word Parish, 13416 Olive

Clayton

9/1/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library - Mid County, 7821 Maryland Ave

Creve Coeur

9/10/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Spectrum Healthcare Resources, 12647 Olive Boulevard

Eureka

9/2/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Eureka Hills, 156 Towne Center

Fenton

9/7/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Great Escape, 754 Gravois Bluffs Blvd

Florissant

9/2/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Louis Christian College, 1360 Grandview

Hazelwood

9/11/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Gateway Buick GMC, 820 McDonnell Blvd

Manchester

9/3/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., West County EMS & FPD, 223 Henry Ave

Normandy

9/13/2015: 8:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., St Ann Catholic Church, 7530 Natural Bridge Road

Saint Louis

9/1/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christian Hospital Northeast, 11133 Dunn Road

9/3/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ferguson Community Center, 1050 Smith Ave

9/5/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wehrenberg Ronnies 20 Cine, 5320 South Lindbergh

9/9/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Resurrection Lutheran Church, 9907 Sappington Road

9/14/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis County Library - Thornhill Branch, 12863 Willowyck Drive

9/14/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Thomas Holy Spirit Lutheran, 3980 South Lindbergh

9/14/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Mary Queen of Peace, 676 Lockwood Avenue

Town and Country

9/9/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., NHC HealthCare, 13995 Clayton Road

University City

9/7/2015: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Centennial Commons, 7210 Olive Blvd.

9/12/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., University City School District Administration Building, 8136 Groby Road

Valley Park

9/11/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Valley Park High School, 1 Main Street

Webster Groves

9/12/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 West Lockwood

_______________

Saint Louis City

9/1/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 1310 Papin St

9/1/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hertz Investment Group, 10 South Broadway, Suite 100

9/2/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., BEB Management, 500 North Broadway

9/6/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue

9/9/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ansira, 2300 Locust St.

9/14/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Givens Administration Building, 3025 Laclede

_______________

Sainte Genevieve

Sainte Genevieve

9/10/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 600 Market Street

_______________

Warren

Warrenton

9/2/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Warrenton Wesleyan Church, 806 S. Hwy 47

Wright City

9/11/2015: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Wright City High School, 520 Westwood Road

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors in the Missouri-Illinois Blood Services Region can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visitredcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.orgor visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas. It was established in 1993 by founder and CEO Gordon Logan and started franchising in 1995. The sports-themed haircutting franchise, which specializes in haircuts for men and boys, is ranked by Entrepreneur as one of the Top 10 ”Fastest-Growing Franchises” and ranks 36th in the “Franchise 500.” It is also ranked by FORBES as a “Top Ten Best Franchise” to buy for its investment category. With more than 1,400 Sport Clips stores, new locations open each month in the U.S. and Canada. Sport Clips is the “Official Haircutter” of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), offers veterans preferential pricing on haircuts and franchises, and was named as one of the “2014 Best for Vets: Franchises” by Military Times. Our “Help A Hero” program has raised more than $3 million to help deployed and hospitalized U.S. service members call home through the VFW’s Operation Uplink™ and to provide scholarships for veterans transitioning to a civilian career. Sport Clips is a proud sponsor of Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin and Carl Edwards, and partners with numerous NCAA and professional sports teams. To learn more about Sport Clips, visit sportclips.com.

