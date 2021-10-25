



ST. LOUIS, Mo. (Oct. 25, 2021) The American Red Cross is working to assist residents affected by last night’s tornadoes in and around Greater St. Louis and portions of Southeast Missouri including bordering Illinois communities.

Disaster teams are assessing damage to homes in numerous communities hit by strong storms, straight line winds and tornadoes overnight. Volunteers are also distributing water, snacks and emergency supplies to Farmington and Fredericktown, Missouri this afternoon to help residents as they begin the clean-up process.

Initial assessment work will take place in Fredericktown, St. Mary, and Farmington in Missouri, and throughout the following Missouri counties: Caldwell, Daviess, Dent, Iron, Linn, Livingston, and Madison counties plus Randolph County in Illinois and other areas as reports of damage come in.

At this time, no shelters have been requested by county emergency management.

Individuals needing assistance following last night’s tornadoes may call 1-800-Red-Cross or go to redcross.org for more information.

How to help those affected by disasters

During and after disasters, financial donations enable the Red Cross to help people recover from disasters big and small. To give visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation or donate online at www.redcross.org.

To volunteer to assist in future disaster response efforts, visit redcross.org/volunteer .

Red Cross Supporters

Red Cross provides help to individuals following disasters which is made possible through the support of generous volunteers and financial donors. The Red Cross is able to respond quickly when emergencies happen thanks to our generous Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) donors: Anheuser Busch, Enterprise and Walmart. And our Ready 365 donors pre-invest in Red Cross services to ensure that when emergencies happen, the Red Cross is ready to respond: Build-A-Bear, Boeing, Edward Jones, Emerson Charitable Trust, H&R Block, Hostess, Renaissance Financial, and Veterans United Foundation. The Red Cross is also proud United Way community partner agency.

About Red Cross

The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies. Thousands of volunteers and generous donors provide community support services including disaster relief, preparedness efforts, training in lifesaving skills, service to military families and blood services. All disaster relief services are free. To learn more about the Red Cross and how you can help, contact your local Red Cross by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) or visit redcross.org.

