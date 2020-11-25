ST LOUIS —The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas received a $50,000 grant from Boeing to support Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces programs for military members, their families, and veterans.

The grant funds will specifically support Red Cross Resiliency and Reconnection Workshops. These workshops are part of the continuum of care for service members, designed to ease the often-difficult transitions and adjustments accompanied with their return to civilian life. The programs address issues including communication, stress, trauma, depression, anger, and children’s needs.

“We are extremely grateful for our partnership with Boeing in St. Louis,” said Cindy Erickson, CEO, American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas. “Boeing’s willingness to financially support the Red Cross allows us to continue providing important services to our military.”

The Boeing grant ensures the Red Cross can continue the important workshops to service members, veterans, and their family members, especially for those who are geographically dispersed and not close to traditional military support services on installations. These workshops include course modules to provide help to service members and their families as they reunite after deployment, addressing challenges adults and children often encounter after separation, and assisting in building employment skills.

“Through this grant from Boeing, it allows us to carry on the important work of caring for our military members, their families and veterans who sacrifice so much to serve our country” said Sandy Vaughn, Director of Service to the Armed Forces and International Services, American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas.

The workshops are led by specially trained Red Cross volunteers who are also licensed mental health professionals. They are held on an ongoing basis, wherever they are requested. In Fiscal Year 2019 (July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020), more than 1,900 people participated in the workshops in Missouri and Arkansas, and in FY20 (July 1, 2020 to date), so far, more than 900 people attended the workshops in the two states.

During COVID-19, the workshops have been transitioned from classrooms to a virtual setting, which brings the program to homes across the Missouri and Arkansas Region and expands the reach.

