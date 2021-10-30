ST. LOUIS - The American Red Cross has named Beth Elders as executive director for the Greater St. Louis chapter.

“Beth brings a wealth of experience to this position including nonprofit management, volunteer engagement and recruitment, fundraising and community outreach,” said Pete Wyatt, chief executive officer of American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas. “Her experience and leadership, coupled with her passion for helping others, is a great addition to our Missouri Arkansas Region leadership team.”

In her new role, Elders will manage the board of directors and its committees, collaborate with key community partners, elected officials, and blood sponsors, and serve as the face of the Red Cross in the St. Louis community.

Elders first joined the Red Cross in 2017 and has been serving as the Regional Information and Planning Disaster Program Manager in Disaster Cycle Services of the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas. In 2019, she took on the interim role of Executive Director for the Central and Northern Missouri Red Cross Chapter in Jefferson City.

With over 20 years of experience in nonprofit management, fundraising, volunteer engagement and recruitment, and community outreach, Elders has served in both faith-based and business sectors.

Prior to the Red Cross, Beth served in program management in several large United Methodist churches in the Midwest, focusing in the areas of mission, outreach and Christian Education. She also served as a music educator in public elementary and high schools in the St. Louis metropolitan area for nine years.

“I’m honored to take on this new role in the Greater St. Louis chapter and look forward to working with this wonderful organization in a different capacity, continuing to be a part of the powerful Red Cross mission,” Elders said.

Elders holds master’s degrees from Garrett Seminary at Northwestern University and from University of Missouri – St. Louis, and a bachelor’s degree from Central Methodist University. She has also completed graduate coursework in Nonprofit Management and Leadership at the University of Missouri – St. Louis. Elders was accepted into FOCUS St. Louis’ 2017-2018 Leadership St. Louis program, and has served on the Board of Directors for several non-profits in the St. Louis metropolitan area. She resides in the Webster Groves/Crestwood area with her husband, David Shaw and their spoiled Schnoodle, Barkley.

Elders replaces Mary Jane Thomsen who has accepted a position with the Northwest Wisconsin region of the American Red Cross.

