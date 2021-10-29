ST. LOUIS– American Red Cross is partnering with other local disaster assistance organizations to open a “one-stop shop” for those impacted by the recent tornadoes. The Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will be open at the following locations and dates:

Fredericktown, MO

Monday, November 1, 2021

Calvary Church

1725 East Highway 72

Noon – 8:00 P.M.

Farmington, MO

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Farmington Community Civic Center

Two Black Knight Drive

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Representatives from government, nonprofit, and religiously-affiliated disaster relief organizations may also be on hand at the MARC to assist those impacted.

Individuals and families applying for assistance are reminded to bring identification and verification of address to be eligible for assistance from some agencies. Childcare will be available.

For your safety and the safety of others, face masks will be required at each MARC. Free masks will be available.

Overview of recent Red Cross support to communities:

Disaster Assessment Teams spent the week assessing damage to homes while other teams distributed emergency supplies to St. Mary, Farmington, and Fredericktown, in Missouri and also Chester, Illinois on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, teams distributed supplies primarily in Coffman and Perry County. Emergency supplies consist of items such as rakes, gloves, trash bags and other items to help with clean up.

No shelters have been requested by county emergency management.

Individuals needing assistance following the Sunday night tornadoes may call 1-800-Red-Cross or go to redcross.org for more information.

How to help those affected by disasters

During and after disasters, financial donations enable the Red Cross to help people recover from disasters big and small. To give visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation or donate online at www.redcross.org.

To volunteer, visit redcross.org/volunteer.

Red Cross Supporters

Red Cross provides help to individuals following disasters which is made possible through the support of generous volunteers and financial donors. The Red Cross is able to respond quickly when emergencies happen thanks to our generous Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) donors: Anheuser Busch, Enterprise and Walmart. And our Ready 365 donors pre-invest in Red Cross services to ensure that when emergencies happen, the Red Cross is ready to respond: Build-A-Bear, Boeing, Edward Jones, Emerson Charitable Trust, H&R Block, Hostess, Renaissance Financial, and Veterans United Foundation. The Red Cross is also proud United Way community partner agency.

About Red Cross:

The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies. Thousands of volunteers and generous donors provide community support services including disaster relief, preparedness efforts, training in lifesaving skills, service to military families and blood services. All disaster relief services are free. To learn more about the Red Cross and how you can help, contact your local Red Cross by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) or visit redcross.org.

