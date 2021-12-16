ST. LOUIS – American Red Cross is partnering with other local disaster assistance organizations to open a “one-stop shop” for those impacted by the recent tornado. The Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will be open at the following locations and dates:

Friday, December 17, 2021

St. Paul’s United Church-Christ

150 Defiance Rd

Defiance, MO. 63341

Hours of Operation: 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 18, 2021

Hayti Community Center

600 E. Washington St

Hayti, MO. 63851

Hours of Operation: 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Representatives from government, nonprofit, and religiously affiliated disaster relief organizations may also be on hand at the MARC to assist those impacted.

Individuals and families applying for assistance are reminded to bring identification and verification of address to be eligible for assistance from some agencies. Childcare will be available.

For your safety and the safety of others, face masks are strongly recommended at each MARC. Free masks will be available.

About the Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies more than 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org.

More like this: