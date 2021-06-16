ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Area residents are encouraged to give blood as the American Red Cross is experiencing a huge blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries are on the rise.

Joe Zydlo, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross in St. Louis, said the new effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic are leading to a significant drop in the nation’s blood supply.

There are several upcoming events to donate blood in Madison, Jersey, Macoupin, and St. Clair counties and also across the river in St. Louis and St. Louis County. Jerseyville, Brighton, Staunton, Alton, Edwardsville, Highland, and Troy all have blood drive times and dates set.

“The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory,” Zydlo said. “Donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent delays to critical patient care. As a thank-you, those who come to give now through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.”

Right now, hospitals are responding to an atypically high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen demand from trauma centers climb by 10% in 2021− more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions.

“When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care,” said Chris Baker, regional donor services executive, of Red Cross Missouri and Arkansas and Southwest/Southeast Illinois Region. “As many people begin to enjoy travel and time with loved ones again this summer, patients are relying on the generosity of donors to help ensure they have access to the treatment they need. Please consider blood donation as a summer activity that can help save lives.”

Patients need the help of the American people. Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In addition to trauma needs, there is a great hospital demand for blood as people who deferred care during the height of the pandemic present with more advanced disease progression, requiring increased blood transfusions. Over the last three months, the Red Cross has distributed about 75,000 more blood products than expected to meet these needs. As a result of this shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes. Blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled, so it must constantly be replenished by generous blood donors.

Donors are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now. As a thank-you, those who come to give?now through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at?RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)?

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Final weeks for COVID-19 antibody testing

As more than a third of Americans have become fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Red Cross is winding down COVID-19 antibody testing for blood, platelet and plasma donations.

Through June 25, the Red Cross is testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Testing may show possible exposure to the virus or whether a donor has developed an immune response to vaccination. The conclusion of Red Cross antibody testing represents a new, hopeful phase as the nation continues to journey out of this pandemic.

World Sickle Cell Day: June 19

June 19 is World Sickle Cell Day, an important day for the more than 100,000 individuals with sickle cell disease in the U.S. Most people with this disease are of African descent and will require regular blood transfusions to help manage their disease. Some individuals with sickle cell disease may require as many as 100 units of blood per year.

There are several sickle cell blood drives in the Missouri-Arkansas Region in the next two weeks in honor of World Sickle Cell Day. Locally, Black donors in the St. Louis area can help by making an appointment on Saturday, June 26 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Prince Hall Masons, sponsored by Omega Center. Donations collected at this drive will help local sickle cell patients in need.

The Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Since the best blood match for a patient receiving ongoing transfusions comes from donors of the same genetic background, the Red Cross encourages people of all ethnicities to give blood and help increase the number of diverse donors so we can find the best match for all patients.

Donors can expect to receive antibody test and sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 15-30

IL

Jersey

Jerseyville

6/21/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., DJ's Pub & Grill, 117 W. Prairie

_______________

Macoupin

Brighton

6/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 206 S. Main

Staunton

6/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus 2197, 20631 Staunton Road

_______________

Madison

Alton

6/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YWCA, 304 E. 3rd Street

6/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd

6/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Best Western Premier Alton, 3559 College Ave

6/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Abundant Life Community Church, 3986 Humbert Rd

Bethalto

6/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethalto Senior Center, 100 E Central

Collinsville

6/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza

6/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E Church St

East Alton

6/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Greater Alton Church, 506 East Airline Dr

Edwardsville

6/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 6724 Old Troy Rd

6/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Garden, 1230 University Dr.

6/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S Main Street

Highland

6/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane

6/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Latzer Memorial Public Library, 1001 9th St, Highland

6/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., State Farm, 2670 Plaza Drive

Troy

6/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tri Township Park, 410 Wickcliffe

_______________

Montgomery

Litchfield

6/21/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Litchfield West Side Fire Dept, 1 Skyview Drive

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

6/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S Illinois Street

6/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., East Belleville Center YMCA, 2555 West Blvd

Fairview Heights

6/15/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

6/16/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

6/17/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

6/18/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

6/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

6/20/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

6/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

6/22/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

6/23/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

6/24/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

6/25/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

6/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

6/27/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

6/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

6/29/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

6/30/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

O Fallon

6/21/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 HIlls Rd

Smithton

6/25/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Senior Citizen Center, 711 South Main Street

_______________

Saint Charles

Lake Saint Louis

6/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lake St Louis Police Department, 200 Civic Center Dr

O Fallon

6/16/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., O'Fallon Missouri Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadow Dr

6/25/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

Saint Charles

6/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Charles Elks Lodge, 560 St. Peters Howell Rd

6/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Embassy Suites by Hilton St.Louis

St. Charles Hotel, 2 Convention Center Blvd

Saint Peters

6/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

6/16/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

6/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

6/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

6/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott St Peters, 4341 Veterans Memorial Pkwy

6/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

6/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

6/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

6/22/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

6/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

6/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

6/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

6/25/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

6/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

6/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

6/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

6/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

6/29/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Barnes- Jewish St Peters Hospital, 150 Entrance Way

6/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

Wentzville

6/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Wentzville, 653 Luetkenhaus Blvd

_______________

Saint Louis

Affton

6/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks, 6330 Heege Road

Ballwin

6/16/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive

6/22/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Rd.

Chesterfield

6/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

6/16/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

6/17/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

6/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

6/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

6/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

6/21/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

6/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

6/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

6/24/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

6/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

6/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

6/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

6/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

6/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

6/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hyatt Place Chesterfield, 333 Chesterfield Center Dr

6/30/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Clayton

6/16/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., The Center of Clayton, 50 Gay Avenue

6/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 106 N. Meramec

Eureka

6/21/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Eureka Pacific Elks Lodge 2644, 19 West 1st Street

6/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eureka Community Center, 333 Bald Hill Road

Fenton

6/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis Cardinals - Fenton, 990 Horan

Florissant

6/17/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

6/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

6/23/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

6/24/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

6/27/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sacred Heart Church of Florissant, 751 North Jefferson

6/30/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Hazelwood

6/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hazelwood Community Center, 1186 Teson Road

Kirkwood

6/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church - Leader Save Lives, 820 Lockett Road

Manchester

6/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive

Saint Louis

6/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

6/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Eagle Springs Golf Course, 2575 Redman Ave

6/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Salvation Army Gateway Citadel Corps, 824 Union Road

6/16/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., St Lukes UMC - Telegraph Road, 2761 Telegraph Road

6/16/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Bayless High School, 4532 Weber Road

6/16/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

6/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

6/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

6/18/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave

6/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

6/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

6/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Doubletree by Hilton, 1973 Craigshire Rd

6/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

6/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2143 N. Ballas Rd

6/21/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edward Jones YMCA, 12521 Marine Ave

6/22/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

6/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2726 Oakville Elks Lane

6/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Aviator Hotel and Suites, 6921 S. Lindbergh Blvd,

6/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

6/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 1485 Craig Rd

6/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Union Church, 3900 Union Road

6/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

6/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

6/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

6/25/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Esse Health, 12665 Olive Blvd

6/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road

6/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

6/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

6/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

6/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

6/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

6/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rotary Club of Crestwood-Sunset Hills, 9245 Whitecliff Park Lane

6/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4511 Butler Hill Rd.

6/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

Valley Park

6/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Lions Den, 1001 St. Louis Ave.

Wildwood

6/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 17132 Manchester Rd

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

6/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

6/16/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Favazza's on the Hill, 5201 Southwest Ave

6/16/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

6/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

6/18/2021: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

6/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

6/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

6/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

6/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

6/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

6/22/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

6/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

6/23/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue

6/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

6/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

6/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

6/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

6/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Omega Center, 3900 Goodfellow – Sickle Cell Blood Cell

6/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

6/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

6/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

6/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

Blood drive safety

The Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or socially distance. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be required to wear masks and socially distance. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

Don’t wait to give

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

