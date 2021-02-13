American Red Cross Encourages Taking Life-Saving CPR And AED Courses Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST.LOUIS – Sudden Cardiac Arrest claims thousands of lives every year. The American Red Cross encourages everyone to consider taking life-saving classes during National Heart Month, a perfect time to learn how to perform CPR and use an AED to save lives. Many people who suffer sudden cardiac arrest die before getting to a hospital - so every second counts. For every minute without defibrillation, a sudden cardiac arrest victim’s chance of surviving drops. It is critical for as many people as possible to be trained to perform CPR and know how to use an AED until advanced help arrives. Article continues after sponsor message American Red Cross training courses, online and/or in-person, can give you the knowledge and skills to help in an emergency. A variety of options are available: In-person classes are held at convenient locations with hands-on training from experienced instructors. For all in-person courses, COVID Safety protocols have been implemented. As we always recommend, if you have been ill or have any signs of illness within 24 hours prior to the class (fever, cough, breathing difficulties/shortness of breath, or other symptoms) you should not attend class and instead contact the Red Cross to reschedule your training. When scheduling classes, you will be reminded about rescheduling if you have any symptoms of illness prior to class.

Online and blended (combining hands-on training with online content) simulation learning offerings are also available. Several courses are OSHA compliant. Check with your employer as to what class you need if you are taking training to fulfill a job requirement.

Online Only Classes - First Aid / and CPR / AED - Be prepared to provide care at home, at school or in your community by learning the appropriate care to provide for first aid, breathing and cardiac emergencies. Taken entirely online only, these courses do not include the opportunity for you to demonstrate skill proficiency to a certified instructor, and therefore may not meet requirements for workplace safety certification. You can also download the free Red Cross First Aid App for instant access to information on handling the most common first aid emergencies, including sudden cardiac arrest, at your fingertips. For more information about our lifesaving courses and to sign up, visit www.redcross.org