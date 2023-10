American Red Cross Blood Drive Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. American Red Cross Blood Drive, sponsored by the Wood River Public Library, is being held Wednesday, December 26th from 2:00-6:00 P.M. All presenting donors will receive a Major League Baseball tumbler, while supplies last. Article continues after sponsor message To schedule an appointment, please visit redcrossblood.org

(Enter Sponsor Code: WoodRiverPL) or call 1-800-RED CROSS Please bring Photo I.D.