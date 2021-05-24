EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville American Legion Post 199 awarded The American Legion School Award to 12 area students graduating in 2021. Seniors from Edwardsville High School and Metro East Lutheran High School, as well as, 8th grade graduating students from St. Boniface Catholic School, St. Mary's Catholic School, Trinity Lutheran School and Lincoln Middle School, were recognized by The American Legion for exhibiting six qualities; courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service. Award certificates and medals were presented on behalf of the Post and Post Commander, John Pinegar, to one female and one male graduate from each of the schools.

Recipients were, from Edwardsville High School, Ava Zeller and Brandon Battle; Metro East Lutheran High School, Chloe Langendorf and Logan Wyatt. From St Boniface Catholic School, awards went to Lilly Gilbertson and Tyler Ahring. St Mary's Catholic School recipients were Courtney Vrenick and Jesse Hattrup. From Trinity Lutheran School, Rachel Brown and Erik Neath; and from Lincoln Middle School, Lucy Goebel and Gunnar Schag received the award.

Posts of The American Legion nation wide have been recognizing students since 1926, recognizing high qualities of citizenship and true Americanism exhibited by the student recipients. Post 199 is pleased to be a part of the Edwardsville community which allows us the opportunity to recognize the worthy student graduates each year.

