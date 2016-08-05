EDWARDSVILLE - Here's a look at yesterday's games from the American Legion Great Lakes Regional baseball tournament at SIU-Edwardsville's Roy E. Lee Field:

MADISON, WIS., 12, DANVILLE, ILL., 4: Madison, Wis., scored four times each in the second, fourth and seventh innings to eliminate Illinois state champion Danville 12-4 in Thursday's opening game.

Danville took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first before Madison got four in the second, fourth and seventh to go ahead 12-2; Danville scored solo runs in the seventh and eighth.

Logan Michaels, Mike Brekke and Lukas Trebian had doubles for Madison on the day as Michaels went 2-for-4 with a triple and five RBIs, Brekke 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored and Trebian 1-for-3 with two RBIs to highlight Madison's attack. Madison pitching held Danville to four hits, two of them coming from Noah Nelson.

Garrett McGraw got the win, throwing seven innings and giving up five earned runs on four hits while fanning six. Dylan Marble took the loss, conceding 12 earned runs on 14 hits while striking out three.

Madison will take on Beloit, Wis., at 4 p.m. today in an elimination game.

SHELBYVILLE, KY., 12, PICKERINGTON, OHIO, 11: The lead changed hands several times as Shelbyville, Ky., eliminated Pickerington, Ohio, 12-11 with a run in the bottom of the eighth.

An Alex Doyle RBI single to right in the eighth brought home Austin Jennings after Jennings had singled to start the inning. Jennings moved to second on a Kyle Dugle sacrifice before Doyle's game-winning RBI single.

Pickerington had taken a 4-0 lead through the middle of the fourth before Shelbyville tied it up with a four-spot in the bottom of the fourth. Pickerington scored four of their own in the fifth to grab an 8-4 lead before Shelbyville put up five in the bottom of the inning for a 9-8 lead. The two teams traded two in the sixth to put Shelbyville up 11-10 before Pickerington tied it with a run in the seventh.

Bryson Dillow was 1-for-5 with a double, RBI and two runs scored for Shelbyville; Will McDonald was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Zane Baker was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Nick Whetnall was 3-for-6 for Pickerington with two doubles and two runs scored; Connor Ayers was 2-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored, Andrew Troup was 2-for-4 with a double, a RBI and two runs scored, Justin Grubb was 2-for-6 and Alex Ritton was 2-for-5 with a run scored.

Shelbyville will take on Bay City, Mich., at 10 a.m. today in an elimination game.

ROCKPORT, IND., 6, BAY CITY, MICH., 5: Rockport, Ind., scored four times in the top of the second and then had to hold off Bay City, Mich., in a winner's bracket semifinal Thursday evening to advance to Friday's winner's bracket final against the host Metro East Bears.

Rockport took advantage of some Bay City miscues to score their four runs in the second and scored once each in the eighth and ninth. Bay City scored twice in the fifth and once in the seventh to cut the lead to 4-3. They made it close in the bottom of the ninth with a pair of runs, but Rockport held off Bay City to advance.

Hunter Rowe was 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Rockport, while Zach Hopewell was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Kobe Stephens was 4-for-5 with a RBI. Christian Petre was 1-for-4 with a double, and two runs scored for Bay City, while Jaret Koin was 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored, Austin Koin 2-for-5 with three RBIs for Bay City.

Rockport will meet the host Bears at 7 p.m. tonight for the right to advance to Sunday's final, while Bay City will meet Shelbyville, Ky., at 10 a.m. today in an elimination game.

Full tournament details, updates and live scoring is available at www.legionbb.com

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3

Game 1: Bay City, Mich., 5, Madison, Wis., 4

Game 2: Beloit, Wis., 8, Shelbyville, Ky., 0

Game 3: Rockport, Ind., 8, Danville, Ill., 7

Game 4: Metro East 13, Pickerington, Ohio, 1 (7 innings)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 4

Game 5: Madison, Wis., 12, Danville, Ill., 4 (Danville eliminated)

Game 6: Shelbyville, Ky., 12, Pickerington, Ohio, 11 (Pickerington eliminated)

Game 7: Rockport, Ind., 6, Bay City, Mich., 5

Game 8: Metro East 7, Beloit, Wis., 5

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

Game 9: Shelbyville, Ky., vs. Bay City, Mich., 10 a.m. (loser eliminated)

Game 10: Madison, Wis., vs. Beloit, Wis., 4 p.m. (loser eliminated)

Game 11: Rockport, Ind., vs. Metro East, 7 p.m. (winner advances to final)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 1 p.m. (loser eliminated)

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 4 p.m. (loser eliminated)

NOTE: Game 12 and Game 13 participants will not be rematched against each other unless absolutely necessary. Should three teams remain alive after Game 13, Game 11 winner draws bye into Game 14 (final)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 15: Second final game (if needed), 4 p.m. (Winner advances to American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.)

