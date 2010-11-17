Luke Menard, the vocal finalist from "American Idol: Season 7," will perform with the award-winning, vocal ensemble, "Chapter 6" (www.chapter6.com). The professional, all-male, a-cappella band will feature six-part harmonies as they present jazzy arrangements from their award-winning album, "Christmastime." The band includes local resident, Mr. A. D. Stonecipher, of Bethalto, IL.

Concert goers will enjoy an evening of food and carols as the men of "Chapter 6" celebrate "The 2nd Annual, Bethalto Christmas Missions Benefit". The evening will include a silent auction of sustainable wares from around the globe. All proceeds will be donated to "The Lottie Moon Missions Fund." The event will be hosted on Friday, December 10th, 2010, by "First Baptist Church of Bethalto" at 201 S. Moreland Rd, Bethalto, IL 62010 (www.fbcbethalto.org).

Ticket prices include a sit-down dinner at 6:30pm, followed by a concert from 7:30pm - 8:45pm.

Tickets are $20 per person, in advance.

For tickets, call Monday through Thursday, from 8am - 4pm: (618) 377-6472.

Article continues after sponsor message



Contact Information:

Mr. A. D. Stonecipher, Vocalist

phone: (217) 520-5425

e-mail: stone@chapter6.com

The "Chapter 6" Vocal Band

c/o Chapter 6, LLC

PO Box 571

Mundelein IL 60060

www.chapter6.com

More like this: