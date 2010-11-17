'American Idol' Star & Award-Winning Vocals Return to Metro East on December 10th
Luke Menard, the vocal finalist from "American Idol: Season 7," will perform with the award-winning, vocal ensemble, "Chapter 6" (www.chapter6.com). The professional, all-male, a-cappella band will feature six-part harmonies as they present jazzy arrangements from their award-winning album, "Christmastime." The band includes local resident, Mr. A. D. Stonecipher, of Bethalto, IL.
Concert goers will enjoy an evening of food and carols as the men of "Chapter 6" celebrate "The 2nd Annual, Bethalto Christmas Missions Benefit". The evening will include a silent auction of sustainable wares from around the globe. All proceeds will be donated to "The Lottie Moon Missions Fund." The event will be hosted on Friday, December 10th, 2010, by "First Baptist Church of Bethalto" at 201 S. Moreland Rd, Bethalto, IL 62010 (www.fbcbethalto.org).
Ticket prices include a sit-down dinner at 6:30pm, followed by a concert from 7:30pm - 8:45pm.
Tickets are $20 per person, in advance.
For tickets, call Monday through Thursday, from 8am - 4pm: (618) 377-6472.
Contact Information:
Mr. A. D. Stonecipher, Vocalist
phone: (217) 520-5425
e-mail: stone@chapter6.com
The "Chapter 6" Vocal Band
c/o Chapter 6, LLC
PO Box 571
Mundelein IL 60060
www.chapter6.com
